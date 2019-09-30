Hillary Clinton E-mail server probe revived by State Department

“This has nothing to do with who is in the White House”, senior State Department official​ said, “this is about the time it took to go through millions of emails”

Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server while she served as secretary of state, potentially exposing secret information to foreign governments, is under increased scrutiny by the State Department.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that as many as 130 former Clinton aides have been told that emails sent years ago have now been deemed classified and are potential security violations. The emails were sent to Clinton’s unsecured homebrew server.

“I think that one of the great crimes committed is Hillary Clinton deleting 33,000 emails after Congress sends her a subpoena,” Trump said earlier this week alongside Ukraine’s president. “Think of that. You can’t even do that in a civil case; you can’t get rid of evidence like that.”

