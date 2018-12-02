Hollywood Stars shoot nude scene on the streets of Athens (photos)

They were joined by over half a dozen crew members, bundled up against the bitter cold in warm clothing, including gloves & beanies

Sebastian Stan, best known for playing grim “Winter Soldier” Bucky Barnes in Marvel’s Avengers films, braved the Athens chill on Monday night to film a racy scene from his forthcoming film.

The 36-year-old actor was joined by an equally-nude Denise Gough, 38, who clung to Stan for warmth as they seemed to speed along on a yellow scooter around Athens. The scooter actually was mounted on the back of a trailer.

They were joined by over half a dozen crew members — all of whom were bundled up against the bitter cold in warm clothing, including gloves and beanies.

According to the movie database IMDb, “Monday” is the story of “two self-destructive Americans, living in Athens and the Greek islands, who plunge into a tsunami of a romance.” The film is directed by Argyris Papadimitropoulos and is set to be released in 2019.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter