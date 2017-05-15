Holy Icon of Virgin Mary of Soumela to arrive in Piraeus Monday

The port of Piraeus will welcome the Holy icon of the Virgin Mary of Soumela from Mount Vermio in northern Greece in western Macedonia, Monday. The Metropolis of Piraeus issued a statement informing pilgrims that the Honourable Metropolitan of Naousa, Veria and Kampania Panteleimon would accompany the icon, which will remain in the largest port of the country until the 22nd of May and will hand it over to the Metropolitan of Piraeus Serafim. An official reception ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11am, Monday at gate E8 of the port of Piraeus, where the miraculous icon will be transported on a coast guard boat, accompanied by a boat of the fire department and one of the Piraeus association of fishermen. Then icon will then be transported to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Saint Constantine and Helen in Piraeus in liturgical procession.