Holy Fire lit in Jerusalem. Expected to arrive in Athens at 18.30 (video)

The Holy Fire was lit in Jerusalem. It is expected to arrive in Athens at 18.30 at the Eleftherios Venizelos Athens International airport on Saturday. After lighting the 33 candles with the the Holy Fire Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theofillos III shared it with many pilgrims gathered in the Church courtyard. A special ceremony will take place at the airport tarmac before it is transported to Orthodox Metropolis across Greece. A Greek delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ioannis Amanatidis has departed for Jerusalem to bring back the Holy Light. The delegation is scheduled to land at the Ben Gurion airport and from there proceed to the old city of Jerusalem where it will meet with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theofillos III of Jerusalem. It will then take part in the procession to the Holy Sepulchre to watch the lighting ceremony.