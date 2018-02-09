Horrific! 9-year-old boy gang-raped by teenage students!

A 9-year-old boy has been allegedly gang-raped by fellow schoolmates in Sierra de Cazorla in Spain’s Jaén Province. The incident reportedly occurred last week but came to light this Wednesday.

The victim was treated at the Hospital de Úbeda and the doctors revealed that the injuries of the minor pointed towards rape.

The suspects who carried out the sexual assault were aged between 12 and 14 years. This incident is said to have occurred in the school premises at the time of recess. The school management got to know about the incident on Wednesday, February 7, only after the doctors treated the 9-year-old boy.

An investigation regarding the incident was launched by the Office of the Public Prosecutor for Minors and the Education, as per local reports. The hospital informed the National Police and Prosecutor’s Office about the incident.

source: ibtimes.co.in