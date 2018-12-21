Horrific video shows ISIS fanatics praising “Allah” in beheading of Danish hiker! (video)

The hiker is believed to be Danish tourist Louisa Vesterager

A video showing the beheading of a Scandinavian tourist in Morocco is being widely circulated by gloating ISIS fanatics on social media.

The gruesome footage shows a man using a large knife to sever the head of a woman, believed to be Danish tourist Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, while shouting ‘it’s Allah’s will’.

Jespersen was on a month-long hiking holiday in Morocco with Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway. The two friends, who were studying to be outdoor guides at a Norwegian University, were found dead near the village of Imlil in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains on Monday.

In the video, the perpetrators can also be heard saying their murders were revenge for air strikes carried out by Western bombing missions in war-torn Syria.

‘This is for Syria, here are the heads of your Gods,’ a man can be heard saying, as well as ‘this is in revenge for our brothers in Hajin’.

Hajin is a city in eastern Syria that was controlled by ISIS until coalition-backed forces reclaimed it this week.

While ISIS has not yet claimed responsibility for the young women’s murders, its supporters have taken to social media to celebrate them.

more at dailymail.co.uk