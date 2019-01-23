Horror: New York set to legalize abortion up to birth!

The womb will become an even less safe place for unborn babies in New York come Tuesday. Democrat legislators are set to legalize abortion up to birth and remove the fatal procedure from the state’s criminal code altogether with the passing of the euphemistically named Reproductive Health Act.

The proposed legislation erases the current limitation on abortion in the state, which is set at 24 weeks. The Reproductive Health Act states, “every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry the pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion.”

So long as a licensed practitioner acts in “good faith,” a baby can be murdered in the womb up to birth in order “to protect the patient’s life or health.” Notably, the meaning of the word “health” is not defined within the legislation.

“A health care practitioner licensed, certified, or authorized under title eight of the education law, acting within his or her lawful scope of practice, may perform an abortion when, according to the practitioner’s reasonable and good faith professional judgment based on the facts of the patient’s case: the patient is within twenty-four weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, or there is an absence of fetal viability, or the abortion is necessary to protect the patient’s life or health,” reads the legislation.

