Hot Brazilian politician reveals cleavage on first day in Parliament! (photos)

Politicians are normally judged by what they do rather than on what they wear, but one lawmaker in Brazil has caused a stir over her ‘revealing’ first-day outfit choice and says she’ll sue those abusing her online.

Ana Paula da Silva, known locally as Paulinha, had previously served two stints as a city mayor before being elected to the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina’s Legislative Assembly in October. But she rose to wider public attention in January, after pictures posted from the assembly’s opening day went viral and began to garner some unsavoury attention.

The striking red outfit with the plunging neckline that the state deputy wore was quick to attract comments online. Some immediately questioned if it was the right place for her to wear it.

Others were quick to praise and deem Paulinha’s clothing choice as “appropriate for the place” and pointed out it is the character of the politician that counts. Some joked that “she went clubbing” after the formalities at the Assembly had ended.

