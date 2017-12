Sexy Greek pop singer Katerina Stikoudi has many talents, one of which is acting. The hot babe recently posted a photo on her Instagram profile informing her fans of the premiere of a movie called “Thisavros” (The treasure) she stars in on December 7. One of the shots in the trailer shows Katerina in a one-piece swimsuit in a pool. Her numerous social media fans are looking forward to her appearance.

