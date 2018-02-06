Hotel collapses after 6.4 earthquake hits Taiwan

A hotel has collapsed after a shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan late Tuesday, US geologists said.

The quake hit at 23:50 pm (1550 GMT) around 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast of the port city Hualien, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The government confirmed that a hotel had collapsed, but no further details were immediately available.

On Sunday, another five shallow tremors struck within two hours of each other in the same area off Taiwan’s east coast.

