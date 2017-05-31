Huge explosion in Kabul. Several dead and injured

A car bomb that exploded near the German embassy in Kabul has killed and wounded about 50 people, according to Afghan officials.

The huge explosion went off in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of the capital on Wednesday morning, sending clouds of black smoke spiralling into the sky near the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

Witnesses said dozens of cars were blocking roads and some wounded people could be seen.

Several people were killed and wounded in the blast near the fortified entrance to the German embassy, said Basir Mujahid a spokesman for Kabul police.

“It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is,” Mujahid said.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said at least 50 people were killed or wounded. Danish said the blast was so heavy more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged.

Ismail Kawasi, spokesman for the public health ministry, said more than 50 wounded people were in Kabul hospitals so far.

Houses hundreds of metres away from the explosion were damaged with windows and doors blown off their hinges. The blast was loud enough to wake some residents. Reports from journalists inside Kabul said the explosion shook their houses and shattered windows.

source: theguardian.com