Huge traffic jam at Greek-Bulgarian border at Promachonas

Motorists entering Greece from the Promachonas border checkpoint on the national highway connecting Greece with Bulgaria are stuck in a long traffic jam teaching up to 15km.

Some drivers have been reportedly been idle in their vehicles for 17 hours. The problem was caused due to the fact that many entering Greece had failed to complete the special passenger identification form (PLF), which they have to submit upon arrival in Greece.

The delays are also due to the mass tests carried out on the passengers by the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) and Civil Protection teams, resulting in drivers having to wait for hours.