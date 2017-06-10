Hundreds of nude people in New York Times Square to promote acceptance (video)

Around 200 models gathered in Times Square to have their bodies painted – while completely NUDE.

The art project “Body Notes” had tourists gawping in New York as men and women of all shapes and sizes celebrated their nakedness.

The stunt intended to “promote positivity and acceptance” according to the organisers, Human Connection Arts.

Later the models gathered on the steps of the TKTS Booth for a group photo.

Street artist Andy Golub said: “People are expressing themselves with their bodies and they’re also expressing themselves with their words. ”

“So it’s an opportunity for them to sort of share who they are and with no shame and with comfort and then on the same token for others to accept them.

“So it’s something that on one level it seems like sort of like a fun silly thing, people are naked, colours, but on the other level it actually impacts people in a very deep way.”

source: mirror.co.uk