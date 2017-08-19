I support myself, says sexy Athina Oikonomakou (photos)

Responds to rumours that she lives off businessman partner’s money

Sexy Greek actress Athina Oikonomakou does not mince her words when responding hearsay that she is exploring her relationship with her partner Philippos Mixopoulos, a successful businessman. “It is logical in a crisis stricken Greece for people to be envious and there are certainly some people who dislike me. I have been working very hard since my 18th birthday and I have not asked my parents for a single Euro. I completely support my self with my own money. I have no intention to provoke or flaunting my lifestyle, but I will in no way suppress myself”, said the actress who has a following of over half a million on Instagram.

