If your fear “soul vampires”, buy a repellent from Gwyneth Paltrow’s site!

A training technique in the world of movies known as “method acting” tries to inspire and encourage the performers to connect in a deep and profound way with their inner self in order to bring out the character’s traits they are playing. It might be the adoption of this method in real life that led Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow to advertise a series of unconventional products on her lifestyle site “Goop”, including a “Psychic Vampire Repellent”! The product is described as “a spray-able elixir we can all get behind.” The description continues, “This protective mist uses a combination of gem healing and deeply aromatic therapeutic oils, reported to banish bad vibes (and shield you from the people who may be causing them). Fans spray generously around their heads to safeguard their auras.” The site advises: “Spray around the aura to protect from psychic attack and emotional harm.” She had to believe that vampires really existed to sway potential customers top buy the product….