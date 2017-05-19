IMF head Lagarde optimistic over Greek debt

According to sources outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the organisation’s General Director, Christine Lagarde reached a compromise on the issue of a Greek debt relief with Washington Group members during a meeting that took place within the framework of the Bari G7. The sources revealed that Mrs. Lagarde persisted the matter be resolv3ed for the IMF to continue to participate in the Greek bailout program. Despite the fact that Greece’s creditors have yet to reach an agreement on Greece, the head of the IMF believes things were moving in the right direction. During her briefing of members of the IMF board on 5the contacts she had in Bari and China, Mrs. Lagarde stressed that positive progress had been made. According to information in the knowledge of protothema.gr, talks on the Greek debt continue in the wake of the May 22 EuroGroup meeting.