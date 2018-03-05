Immigrants clash with Patras port authorities (photos-videos)

They threw stones against police and truck drivers after one of their compatriots was injured in his attempt to jump into a truck

Scuffles broke out between immigrants and Greek authorities at the dock of Patras on Monday when an immigrant was injured in his attempt to jump into a truck full of strawberries and was spotted by the driver. According to local media reports, tensions flared when immigrants began to throw rocks against police, the coastguard and truck drivers following the injury of one of their compatriots.

“An immigrant entered a truck with strawberries. There, in his attempt to hide, he was injured, and the blood seemed to infuriate his compatriots, who hurled stones”, harbourmaster of the Central Port Authority of Patras Dimitris Kyriakoulopoulos told tempo24.gr.

“Unfortunately, we often face such tensions, and we are urgently and calmly called upon to manage these situations. The case of the injury will be investigated”, added Mr Kyriakoulopoulos.