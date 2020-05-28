Impressive waterspout recorded in Euboea (video)

The autumn-like weather Greece has been recently experiencing with rains, thunderstorms and lower temperatures is conducive for the impressive phenomenon of waterspouts.

An amateur videographer recorded the beautiful natural phenomenon in Euboea.

A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex (usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud) that occurs over a body of water. Some are connected to a cumulus congestus cloud, some to a cumuliform cloud and some to a cumulonimbus cloud. In the common form, it is a non-supercell tornado over water.

source of video