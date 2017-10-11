Incredible mini-tornado in Rhodes swimming pool caught on video! (video)

This shocking footage shows the moment a mini-tornado tore around the swimming pool of a posh hotel and sent parasols flying. The freak weather hit the ancient town of Lindos, on Greek island Rhodes, in a matter of minutes while swimmers splashed around in a hotel pool.Branches of a palm tree were blown around by the wind before a small ‘tornado’ began to speed around the surface of the water, and two parasols were buffeted around and lifted into the air.Holidaymaker Ian Henderson, 36, was on holiday with pals to celebrate a childhood friend’s wedding and filmed the storm on his phone.

source: swnstv