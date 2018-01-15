It is far from easy to be a successful stunt driver in the movie industry. But the driver of a car in the city of Santa Ana, Orange County in California might have a bright future in the industry. In a bizarre accident, his vehicle went airborne and crashed into the second floor dental offices. A fire truck was called in and managed to extract the partially wedged white sedan from the second story of the dentist’s office. After police investigations, it was determined that the motorist was speeding and it was launched in the air after it hit the raised center median. No one was hurt and the driver later admitted he had used narcotics.
Incredible photo of car stuck in second floor (photos)
Driver had taken drugs