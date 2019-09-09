Insights by ehotelier: Winning strategies that can bring in new customers to hotels

When it comes to distribution channels, the discussion should never just be limited to the hotel’s relationship with online travel agencies or OTAs, Elisa Chan and Meng-Mai (Maggie) Chen point out in the following article posted at ehotelier.com.

In the authors’ view, hotels should deploy strategies with the right mix of information to allow potential customers to make informed choices. In addition, hoteliers should leverage services offered by indirect channels to win over business from their competitors.

For many hotels, managing distribution channels is currently more of an administrative task than a strategic necessity. Most hotels add distribution channels opportunistically, as and when they come along. Once a distribution channel is up and running whether it be through an OTA or a global distribution system (GDS) hoteliers allocate the number of rooms and manage pricing, plus monitor bookings and pay commissions.

Read more HERE