Instagram star Kristen Hancher accidentally live streams sex session with boyfriend to her 14.000 followers! (HOT PHOTOS)

Kristen Hancher had an unfortunate mishap: She accidentally pushed the live streaming button while having sex with her boyfriend!

When she found out after three whole minutes she turned it off but not before 14.000 of her followers heard everything that was taking place inside her room! Luckily enough for her (but not for her followers…) the camera was facing the other way.

After the incident she said to her followers: “Whoever saw my live, I just wanna apologise.

‘That was totally NOT intentional. Delete it from your mind. That was super embarrassing and super uncomfortable. ‘But for real, guys, s*** happens. Accidents happen. You have to move on and pretend like it never happened and go on with your life. That’s what I’m gonna do.

I apologise to all my fan pages. I know you all have been upset because I never gave you guys a full explanation. On what happened on my live.

‘On my Instastory. I accidentally went live and found out three minutes later and 14,000 people were watching. I am so sorry”.

(Click to enlarge)