Intelligent people tend to be messy, sleep late and swear more

If you spent your childhood being reprimanded for the chaos and mess in your bedroom, waging war against your parents when they tried to make you go to bed early, and later in life using the foulest language, then you are on the right track. Science says you are more intelligent than the average person.

Scientific research has linked night owls with higher IQ scores for quite some time now. President Obama, Charles Darwin, Winston Churchill, Keith Richards and Elvis Presley are all famous for nocturnal activities. If you tend to go to sleep rather late, you’re definitely in good company.

Intelligent people are also characterised by using swear words more frequently, which is associated with the ability to use the right words depending on the situation, and they also know when to keep silent.

Research undertaken at the University of Minnesota produced an intriguing conclusion: the chaos on someone’s work desk indicates that they’re not, in fact, simply a messy person, but more importantly that their brain is focused on what really matters. Just think – when we’ve got nothing important to do, we often turn to the pettiest and most trivial activities to keep us occupied.