Ioanna Bella: A typical Mediterranean beauty from Greece (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

She won the Miss Hellas pageant in 2018

Ioanna Bella is a model who won Greece’s Beauty pageant in 2018 and represented the country in the Miss World World Beauty Contest.

She has worked for major fashion houses and collaborates with model agencies: The Legion MGT, WiLD Management, Next Model Management, Artroom Model Managment, Anokhi Talent Management and Wilhelmina.

The 23-year-old, 1.86cm brunette beauty possesses the typical Mediterranean traits which would captivate any man.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Preparations for the big trip!!🔜🇺🇸🇦🇪 #pilates #gymtime #preparation

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just 15’ with this guy⚡️ @tanasis_lampropoulos 📸 #photoshooting #mykonos #sundaymood

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💫 Good Vibes Only!!! #photoshooting #book #swimwear #editorial @thelegionmgt Click: @nickianphoto

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓽𝓱 𝓸𝓯 𝓐𝓾𝓰𝓾𝓼𝓽 ☀🌊 #summer #summervibes #greece🇬🇷 #vacation #sea

A post shared by Ioanna Bella (@bella_ioanna) on

