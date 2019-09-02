Ioanna Bella: A typical Mediterranean beauty from Greece (photos)

She won the Miss Hellas pageant in 2018

Ioanna Bella is a model who won Greece’s Beauty pageant in 2018 and represented the country in the Miss World World Beauty Contest.

She has worked for major fashion houses and collaborates with model agencies: The Legion MGT, WiLD Management, Next Model Management, Artroom Model Managment, Anokhi Talent Management and Wilhelmina.

The 23-year-old, 1.86cm brunette beauty possesses the typical Mediterranean traits which would captivate any man.