Ipapanti Vasila: A beauty from the island of the Knights Templars, Rhodes (photos)

She is from the island of the Knights Templars, Rhodes and was crowned (Miss Tourism). Her incredible figure could easily have been included in a dictionary next to the word “perfection”, while her smile is wide, bright and she has a unique exotic flavour to her beauty.

When she turned 18, Ipapanti Vasila came to Athens to study at Aesthetics. Upon arriving in the Greek capital, she worked for a while in promotions and then signed a contract for an agency doing her first (Wind) ad. Once she created her Instagram account, she started working on her own.