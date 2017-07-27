Is “Conor McGregor” ready for heavyweight division?

Love him or hate him, one thing is certain about Conor McGregor. The Irish UFC champ has that special something, it could be his wittiness, the swag, the confidence or simply that X-factor that makes him stand out from the rest. The public simply adores him. In fact his charisma and magnetic appeal are so strong that even his lookalikes can draw in a crowd. A McGregor doppelganger went out on the streets of LA, most likely from Russia, who was claerly more buffed than the real deal, but people did not seem to mind at all. You don’t have to even be Conor, so long as you simply look like him you are able to attract the fans. They looked enthralled at the prospect of getting a selfie with the “fake” Conor!