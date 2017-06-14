ISIS supporters celebrate London tower inferno!

While the number of those killed in the Grenfell Tower has officially risen to 12 and 18 of the 78 ahve been critically injured, with fears that the death toll is almost certain to increase, some ISIS and Islamist sympathisers took to twitter to celebrate the tragedy, despite the fact that some of those in the flaming tower were Muslims themselves.

“Hell and good riddance,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Beautiful morning – I wish more casualties,” wrote another.

“I am very happy. Because this is what British troops do to Iraqis every day. Let them have a feel of the destruction today,” wrote Yusra Javaid.

One commenter on Al-Jazeera even blamed Donald Trump.

“Hopefully not a set up by evil Trump and CIA to condemn even more the Mayor of London as a pre-text strategy to oust him,” wrote Ann Shah Ariffin.

“UK should repent, for all the minerals they stole from Africa and the world, and all the atrocities they committed during their so called colonial rule, karma takes her course,” added another.

“Maybe some of the CIA’s agency people are involved in setting building on fire. Because #Trump administration don’t like #MayorOfLondon Sadiq Khan being a Muslim mayor of Christian Society,” wrote Sohail Gem Wazir.