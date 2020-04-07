“Isolation Waltz”: Greek composer aged 7 delivers inspiring piano performance amid coronavirus isolation (video)

Stelios Kerasidis drew inspiration from “those who are suffering and those who are isolated from Covid-19” and composed a piece of music he titled “The isolation waltz”.

The 7-year-old boy from Greece uploaded a video on his YouTube channel playing the music on his piano amid the coronavirus lockdown drawing a plentitude of positive and heartwarming comments. His melody has received over 63,000 in a short time.

The young music composer greeted his fans on the channel and sat down to deliver his performance with extra-ordinary poise and maturity for his age.

“Hello. I’m Stelios. Let’s be a little more patient and we will soon be swimming in the sea again “, the seven-year-old says in his brief introduction.

