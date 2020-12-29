Israel officially joins regional East Mediterranean Gas Forum

Despite Israel’s key role in founding the EMGF its official membership was held up due to opposition from Environmental Protection Minister

The cabinet authorized Israel’s membership in the new East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) on Tuesday, after resolving a dispute between ministers on the matter.

“The vision became a reality!” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz tweeted, pointing out that he and his and Egyptian counterpart Tarek al-Mulla initiated the EMGF.

“The blessing of gas leads us to historic cooperation with Arab and European states that will only broaden, along with contracts to export natural gas to Jordan and Egypt worth tens of billions of dollars, and more to come,” Steinitz added.

Despite Israel’s key role in founding the EMGF, which held its first meeting via video conference in September, its official membership in the organization was held up due to opposition from Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel.

Gamliel’s office said she lifted her objection this week after Steinitz reassured her he planned to raise environmental issues in the forum’s first meeting.

