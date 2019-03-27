Israeli air raids resume, Gaza rockets fired at Ashkelon as calm disintegrates

Fresh exchange comes one day after major flareup as both sides threaten to escalate attacks

The Israeli Air Force launched renewed strikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night and early Wednesday in response to rocket attacks, amid growing concerns of war in the coastal enclave.

Shortly after the start of the Israeli bombing raids, a rocket was fired from Gaza at an industrial park south of the city of Ashkelon, the army said.

A spokesperson for the city said the rocket had been intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system west of Ashkelon. No injuries or damage were reported.

Before dawn Wednesday, a second rocket was fired at Ashkelon. It was also intercepted by Iron Dome, with no reports of casualties, the army said.

4:00AM: Israeli families are woken up again by the sound of air-raid sirens from Hamas rocket fire. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted the rocket. Israel invests in protecting lives, Hamas invests in taking them. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 27, 2019

