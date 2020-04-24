Italian club Torino F.C eye Olympiakos’s Tsimikas

The left full back has sparked the interest of many clubs in Italy

Left full back of Olympiakos has caught the eye of Italian Serie A football club Torino, according to Italian site “Tuttosport”.

The 23-year-old player, who has so far excelled in the Greek team’s European campaign, is reportedly also on the radar of Napoli, while other reports mention the appearances of the talented Greek international have also sparked the interest of giants Inter.

According to “Tuttosport”, Torino, who are struggling in the Italian League, are in search of quality defender to strengthen their back line.

