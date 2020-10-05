Italy considers taking Greece off high-risk countries for Covid-19

According to Italian media, the government of Rome intends to remove Greece from the list of Covid-19 “high-risk countries”, which provides for a mandatory test for all passengers arriving at Italian airports. As was leaked, these emergency measures will continue to apply to those traveling from Spain and France to Italy.

At the same time the local police, as the newspaper La Repubblica reports, checks for the observance of the safety rules (starting from the use of the mask) will soon be carried out by the men and women of the Italian army.

On Sunday, 2,578 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Italy and 18 people died, while on Friday the incidents were 2,844, with 27 dead. On Sunday, however, as happens every weekend, fewer diagnostic tests were performed.

Most cases were diagnosed in the greater Naples area, Campania (412), Lombardy (314) and the Veneto (261).