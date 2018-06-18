It’s raining seafood in China, literally! (photos-video)

The waterfront city of Qingdao, in eastern China, was struck by a severe storm Wednesday marked by strong winds, thunderstorms and hail, causing serious flooding and a number of broken trees. That wasn’t all though: Chinese social media has also been flooded with an influx of images of sea creatures dumped into the city with the storm.

Photos circulating the web in China show people’s windshields struck by everything from falling tree limbs to falling shrimps, starfish and even an octopus.

There’s no word yet on whether the mythical chinese sea monster Gonggong has made an appearance. Or perhaps Qingdao city officials should have tried to summon Tam Kung, a god of old who has the power to… forecast weather.

Social media users shared videos they said showed fish swimming down Qingdao streets. The flooding got so bad that residents’ cars can be seen mostly submerged in the water.