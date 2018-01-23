Japanese tourists allegedly pay over 1,000 euros for steaks in Venice restaurant!

A group of Japanese tourists alleged they were charged 1,100 Euros for a basic meal in a Venice restaurant. The tourists, students from the University of Bologna, said they ordered three steaks and fried fish at the Osteria da Luca near St Mark’s Square.

With only glasses of water to accompany their modest meal, the group was left shocked by their €1,145 bill on Friday.

Marco Gasparinetti, the head of the April 25 civil rights group, said the students made a formal complaint soon after their visit to the restaurant, Venice Today reports.

Past visitors reviewing the restaurant said they were charged for seafood by weight – 8 euros per 100 grams.

The case – which Gasparinetti said was simply ‘yet another’ in a series of tourist rip-offs – is so egregious that it has prompted a response from the city’s mayor.

Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Twitter that he will attempt to verify the claims of the diners.

He added: ‘If this shameful episode is confirmed, we will do all we can to punish those responsible. We are for justice, always!’

source: dailymail.co.uk