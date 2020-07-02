Jasikevicius joins Barcelona for € 1 million

Barcelona basketball club formalised its deal with coach Sarunas Jasikevicius as the Spanish team announced a 3-year deal with the Lithuanian manager.

The 44-year-old coach is leaving Zalgiris Kaunas using a special clause in his contract. Although he had a big offer from Fenerbahce (over 1.5 million euros per year), he chose “Barça” for emotional reasons. After all, according to sources, his contract in Barcelona will be a little over 1 million euros.