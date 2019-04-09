Jennifer Lopez flaunts booty in latest music video (video)

It’s a very sassy song, she said

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her iconic derrière in her new music video!

The multi-hyphenate star premiered her latest music video for her new single “Medicine” on Sunday on NBC’s World of Dance. The video marked the first time Lopez worked with director Jora Frantzis.

Lopez, who got engaged to fiancé Alex Rodriguez on March 9, acts as the ring leader of a white monochromatic carnival featuring fortune tellers, a 50-foot cake, complete with a glamorous blinged-out Zuhair Murad jumpsuit and white cowboy hat and boots.

“It’s a very sassy song, very kind of woman empowerment,” Lopez described in a behind-the-scenes video that was posted on her newly launched YouTube page Monday.

source: people.com