Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & Drake a Christmas…triangle!

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are something of an item apparently… The news became public when they both uploaded a picture of them hugging on their Instagram accounts.

Rumors have it that they have been together for about a month. They had shared the stage on two concerts. They had a romantic dinner and then they were seen leaving the restaurant together.



Everything would be totally cool, however, if it wasn’t for one tiny detail: Drake is Rihanna’s ex…

You would be correct to think that she didn’t take it that well. Her first reaction was to unfollow Lopez’s account.

Since they were friends for years, Rihanna saw that as a stab in the back!

However, both Lopez and Drake still follow Rihanna…for now.