Journalist accidentally proves the Walls do work

“There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence here in the McAllen, Texas, area”

In response to President Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that increased border security — including a wall or barrier — is vital and necessary to the safety and security of this nation, the liberal media has insisted just as adamantly that there is no real “crisis” at the border and walls are wholly unnecessary to secure the country.

Trump visited the border city of McAllen, Texas, on Thursday to see the situation at the border first-hand while meeting with U.S. Border Patrol agents, federal immigration officials and state and local law enforcement. He was also accompanied by members of the White House press pool.

One of those reporters who tagged along on the trip was outspoken anti-Trump CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, who seemed intent on attempting to prove the president wrong by showing that there was no crisis at the border near McAllen while insinuating that border walls aren’t really needed.

Instead, Acosta actually ended up proving just how correct Trump is about the effectiveness of border walls and “steel slat” barriers at keeping out illegal immigrants, drug traffickers and violent criminals or terrorists.

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

In a brief video clip posted on Twitter, Acosta walked along a section of steel slat border barrier and said, “Here are some of the steel slats the president’s been talking about, right here.”

“As you can see, yes, you can see through these slats to the other side of the U.S.-Mexico border, but as we are walking along here we’re not seeing any kind of imminent danger,” he continued. “There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence here in the McAllen, Texas, area.”

He noted that there were numerous businesses along a busy highway in the near vicinity, “but no sign of the ‘national emergency’ that the president has been talking about. As a matter of fact, it’s actually pretty tranquil down here.”

The Washington Examiner noted that it didn’t take long for some elected Republicans to jump on Twitter to mock Acosta for his “brilliant reporting” that actually bolstered the president’s argument that border walls work effectively to secure the border.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise tweeted, “Glad to see the steel slats are deterring illegal immigrants from attempting to cross the border exactly as @realDonaldTrump said they would. This is why we need to #BuildTheWall along the rest of our southern border. #WallsWork”

