Judge bans teen convicted of rape from premartial sex!

A US judge has ordered a 19-year-old man to refrain from sexual activity until he gets married as part of his sentencing after the teen was convicted of the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl. The sex ban was laid down by an Idaho judge along with a five to 15-year suspended sentence, on the condition that the convicted man, Cody Duane Scott Herrera, complete a one-year therapy program.

The Twin Falls judge’s ‘no sex ruling’ kicks in once the program is completed and Herrera is placed on probation, according to the AP. The judge said the celibacy clause was added as Herrera had told investigators he already had 34 sexual partners. Herrera pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of the girl in March 2015. The victim’s mother issued a victim-impact statement, describing him as a predator. “It was his intent from the beginning to take what he wanted from my 14-year-old child — her virginity,” she said.

“And he stayed around until he got it from her. Cody will never understand what he has done to our family. Cody robbed her of her innocence. He destroyed the child left in her. This can never be returned,” she continued.

The legality of the judge’s bizarre condition, however, has been questioned by some scholars.

sourse: rt.com