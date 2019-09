The gorgeous model to soon tie the knot

Julia Nova is, without doubt, one of the beauties of Greek TV and showbiz.

The gorgeous model and TV show hostess is continuing her holidays making many a heart rate speed up. This time, the blonde babe…left the tourists and locals on the island of Corfu smitten.

Julia is soon to tie the knot, breaking the hearts of many fans…The model flaunted her divine figure and posted some photos on her social media accounts while she was in the Ionian island.