July 7th most likely date for snap elections

Although most analysts had initially predicted June 30 would be the most likely date for the snap elections called by PM Alexis Tsipras, after his heavy loss by 9.5% in the European elections on Sunday to New Democracy, July 6 is now considered to be the prevalent date.

SYRIZA members have been in feverous meetings to explain the causes that led to their party’s collapse in the elections.

Within the next few days, the Political Secretariat of SYRIZA will also meet and the date will close.

The pretext for July is the Pan-Hellenic university entry exams. According to sources, Alexis Tsipras spoke yesterday with Education Minister Kostas Gavroglou and ended up proposing Sunday, July 7, as the day of national elections, as the university entry exams conclude on July 2. However, the only lessons examined in July are the Special Music Performance and Interpretation and Italian.

Pundits believe the real reason behind the delay is for the SYRIZA party apparatus to prepare for the elections.