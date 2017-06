European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker placated growing concerns in Britain that Theresa May’s failure to gain a clear victory in the British elections would complicate Brexit talks with the EU. Mr. Juncker said the Pyrrhic victory by May’s conservative party would not cancel negotiations on Brexit. “In any event, the clock is ticking. We have two years and the fact that British democracy expressed itself yesterday as it did, has no bearing on the matter”, he said.