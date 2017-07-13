Katerina Stikoudi cools off, but temperature rises (video)

Related
As if the recent heatwaves were’t enough, Greek singer Katerina Stikoudi went and shared a video with her Instagram followers emerging from a pool wearing an incredibly sexy yellow bikini. The rear end of the hot pop singer can be seen as she sensually walks up the swimming pool steps. Katerina (the body) might have been cooling off herself, but she definitely raised the temperature and the heart rates of her fans.
ΟΙ ΝΙΚΗΤΈΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΔΩΡΆΚΙΑ ΤΗΣ @dustandcream είναι Τελικά 5 και όχι 3 λόγω της συμμετοχής Σας!! 👏 @antreasscape @_mareva_ @ mar_soults @dimitra_arkolaki @titi78afro 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖🏊♂️ στείλτε μήνυμα στο λογαριασμό της @dustandcream για να παραλάβετε τα δώρακια Σας!!!!! ΚΑΛΌ καλοκαίρι σε όλους!!!! Έρχονται πολλές εκπληξουλες!!!!