Kayla Simmons is so sexy her College asked her to delete her Instagram account! (10+1 photos)

Kayla Simmons is an American model, social media influencer and former volleyball player for Marshall University.
She was born on Sept 1995, in Gainsville, Florida
In high school, Kayla was the team captain for three years at P.K Yonge Development Research School at the University of Florida, where she led her team to four district titles and five Elite 8 participation.
Before volleyball, Kayla was a competitive cheerleader for five years and won three national championships.
She had received some push-back from her college because of the nature of the photos she had posted on her Instagram:
I was told by my school administrators that the pictures I post are inappropriate because of my body, I was even asked to delete my Instagram at one point. I was torn bc I felt I couldn’t embrace my body & play the sport I love. I’ve since learned that you can’t let other people affect how you feel about yourself. I am who I am, & it’s okay to be confident!
In college she majored in broadcast journalism, however she is now purusing a career in marketing.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Animal cruelty becomes a felony in Greece
Greece to enter total lockdown for one month
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Source: Caveman Circus