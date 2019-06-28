Kim Kardashian responds to backlash over her “Kimono” line (video)

Kim Kardashian-West has responded to the “cultural appropriation” controversy over her new line of shapewear, which she has named “Kimono.”

The reality television star released a statement acknowledging the backlash and emphasizing that she has no plans to change the name of her upcoming line.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment. I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment. Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment. My solution wear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” the full statement to the New York Times read.

