Konnie Metaxa poses in Lady Gaga style photo (photo)

Konnie Metaxa, the daughter of famous Greek singer Lefteris Pantazis is a prolific Instagram user and rarely holds back when it comes to posting racy pics of herself. After posing in a set of sexy lingerie in the bath tub not so long ago, Konnie posed in a photo on the streets of London adopting an eccenrtic look. It was clearly inspired by Lady Gaga, who Konnie has said in an interview is a huge fan of.