Kos earthquake: Turkish victim identified as Sinan Kurtoglu

The name of the Turkish national killed in the earthquake on the island of Kos is Sinan Kurtoglu. According to Turkish media, the 39-year-old man was killed when the bar he was at in the old town of Kos collapsed. The other tourist that was killed was a 27-year-old Swede whose identity has not yet been confirmed. The Turkish man was identified by the Turkish Minister of Health. Seven more people were seriously injured in the earthquake, one of which lost both his legs. Four of the most seriously injured were transported to hospital in Crete, while the other three were taken to the Thriaseio hospital in Athens.