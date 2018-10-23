Kosovo: The US behind the idea of border change with Serbia

The Kosovo leader refused to disclose the names of the US advisers

Kosovo President Hasim Thaci revealed that the idea of the border change he intends to put on the dialogue table with Serbia was a US proposal.

“This idea, namely the correction of the border with the annexation of the Presevo valley in Kosovo, was suggested to me by the US by their own advisors”, Hasim Thaci said on a talk show of KTV private television.

The Kosovo leader refused to disclose the names of the US advisers but stressed that when he asked them whether this proposal was an official serious position they confirmed it.

Given that the US is keen to seek a definitive solution to the Kosovo issue on the basis of a compromise to satisfy Belgrade also, Thaci’s allegations are not far from reality.