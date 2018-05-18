Kostas Iliakis: Memorial events commemorating 12 years since his death in a dogfight

“Today we state once again that this land, these seas, this air was and will always be Greek and there are no gray zones in the Aegean Sea”, stressed Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Nektarios Santorinios during his speech in Karpathos, at the events commemorating Konstantinos Iliakis, who was killed while dogfighting with a Turkish airplane, on May 23, 2006.

The memorial events were held on Friday for the 12th consecutive year in Karpathos, at the monument that has been erected in his honor, in the presence of representatives of the political and military leadership and local authorities.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Hellenic Armed Forces, Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, stated: