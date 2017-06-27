Kostas Missas will be the next manager for the Greek men’s national basketball team. The 64-year-old manager was announced by the Greek Basketball Federation (EOK) on Tuesday. “Assuming the management of the national team is a special privilege and responsibility”, Mr. Missas stated after the official announcement was made. His technical staff and assistant coaches are expected to be announced within the next few days.
Kostas Missas Greece’s new national basketball team manager
Announcement made by Federation